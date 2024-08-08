Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.4 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.7 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.6% to $197.422 million from $148.939 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $9.4 Mln. vs. $5.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $197.422 Mln vs. $148.939 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $188-$193 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $770-$780 Mln

