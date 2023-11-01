Paymentus Holdings Inc - (PAY) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 14.94

The average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings Inc - (NYSE:PAY) has been revised to 14.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 14.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.58% from the latest reported closing price of 14.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 22,749K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,352K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 410.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company holds 2,381K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

