Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.67 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $13.14 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.36 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $330.45 million from $257.87 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.67 Mln. vs. $13.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $330.45 Mln vs. $257.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 330 M To $ 340 M

