Paymentus Holdings Gains After JPM Launches Digital Bill Payment

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade after J.P. Morgan launched Digital Bill Payment with the support of the Paymentus platform. The digital system would help accelerate revenue realization, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Currently, shares are at $26.26, up 8.65 percent from the previous close of $14.17 on a volume of 135,518. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $22.53-$39.23 on average volume of 171,992.

