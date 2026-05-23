This Payments Stock Is Down 50%. One Fund Sold a $63 Million Stake Last Quarter

Key Points

ShawSpring old 1,148,861 shares of Shift4 Payments last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $63.41 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $72.34 million as a result of the exit.

The sale represented a 23.7% shift in 13F reportable AUM.

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ShawSpring Partners reported a full exit from Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, selling 1,148,861 shares in a trade estimated at $63.41 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, ShawSpring Partners sold its entire stake of 1,148,861 shares in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $63.41 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The net position change, which includes both trading activity and price movement, was a decline of $72.34 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: OKTA: $44.47 million (16.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $38.84 million (14.5% of AUM) NYSE: BABA: $36.42 million (13.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: ZS: $28.12 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BRZE: $26.26 million (9.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, Shift4 Payments shares were priced at $43.24, down 50% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.45 billion Net Income (TTM) $117 million Price (as of Friday) $43.24

Company Snapshot

Shift4 Payments offers integrated payment processing solutions, including omni-channel card acceptance, POS systems, eCommerce platforms, and business intelligence tools.

The firm generates revenue primarily through transaction-based fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services for merchants and enterprise clients.

It serves a diverse customer base across retail, hospitality, eCommerce, and entertainment venues in the United States.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated payment and technology solutions, supporting businesses with secure transaction processing and advanced software tools. The company leverages its proprietary platforms to deliver seamless payment experiences and robust analytics capabilities. With a broad set of solutions serving retail, hospitality, eCommerce, and entertainment venues in the United States, Shift4 offers integrated payment processing, business intelligence, and comprehensive software tools.

What this transaction means for investors

ShawSpring exited amid a brutal stretch for Shift4 stock, suggesting management's recent execution has not been enough to restore investor confidence. Management acknowledged the difficulty in its first-quarter letter to shareholders, saying the year began with “significant volatility” but touting that the business “performed resiliently” nonetheless. Gross revenue jumped 32% to $1.1 billion, while EBITDA climbed 63% to $183 million.



Meanwhile, Shift4 continues to expand beyond its traditional restaurant and hospitality roots, pushing deeper into sports venues, entertainment, travel, and enterprise commerce. CEO Taylor Lauber outlined this effort to diversify across geographies and products. The company also still processes billions of dollars in transactions annually and has built a sizable footprint across the broader experience economy.



For investors, the key debate is whether the market is focused too heavily on near-term concerns. A stock down roughly 50% over the past year often signals worries about growth, margins, or competitive pressures. Yet payment companies can become increasingly valuable as transaction volumes scale and software adoption deepens.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Braze, Okta, Shift4 Payments, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.