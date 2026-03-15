Payments Stock Down 30% Draws $6 Million Bet as Company Posts $4 Billion in Revenue

Key Points

Solas Capital Management acquired 73,494 shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.59 million as a result of the new position.

The new holding represents 3.17% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On February 17, 2026, Solas Capital Management disclosed a new position in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), acquiring 73,494 shares in the fourth quarter. The shares were worth $5.59 million at quarter’s end.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Solas Capital Management established a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, acquiring 73,494 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $5.59 million.

What else to know

This was a new position in Euronet Worldwide, representing 3.17% of Solas Capital Management, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing included: NASDAQ: FENC: $19.72 million (11.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: EPSN: $16.45 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE: SNDA: $14.86 million (8.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ACOG: $12.79 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: MOH: $11.86 million (6.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Euronet Worldwide were priced at $71.13, down 30% over the prior year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.24 billion Net income (TTM) $309.5 million Price (as of Friday) $71.13

Company snapshot

Euronet Worldwide delivers payment and transaction processing solutions, including ATM and POS services, prepaid mobile airtime, electronic payment products, and global money transfer services.

The company generates revenue primarily through transaction fees from its ATM/POS network, prepaid product distribution, and money transfer operations across a global footprint.

Its main customers include financial institutions, retailers, merchants, agents, and individual consumers seeking electronic payment and money transfer solutions.

Euronet Worldwide operates a large-scale payments infrastructure, managing tens of thousands of ATMs and extensive POS and money transfer networks worldwide. The company leverages its technology-driven platform to serve diverse clients in the financial services and retail sectors, emphasizing secure, efficient, and accessible electronic transactions. Its global reach and multi-segment business model provide competitive advantages in the fast-evolving payments industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Sharp sell-offs in profitable fintech infrastructure companies can create unusual opportunities for patient investors, and that may be the lens through which this latest investment should be viewed.



Euronet operates a global payments backbone that quietly powers millions of transactions across ATMs, point-of-sale networks, prepaid platforms, and cross-border remittances. The company finished 2025 with more than 56,000 installed ATMs and an enormous money transfer and payments network spanning more than 200 countries.



Despite that scale, the stock has struggled over the past year, even as the underlying business continues to grow. Revenue rose to about $4.24 billion in 2025, up roughly 6% year over year, while net income ticked up to approximately $309 million. Adjusted earnings per share reached $9.61, reflecting 12% growth from the prior year.



With management expecting adjusted earnings to grow another 10% to 15% in 2026 as digital money transfer, merchant acquiring, and international payments expansion gain traction, it seems clear why a fund like Solas might choose to step in now.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.