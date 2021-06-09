Payments startup Marqeta valued at over $17 bln in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of Marqeta Inc, which counts Uber Technologies Inc and hedge fund Coatue among its investors, rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut, giving the payments startup a market capitalization of over $17.2 billion.

Adds share move, background

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Marqeta Inc MQ.O, which counts Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and hedge fund Coatue among its investors, rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut, giving the payments startup a market capitalization of over $17.2 billion.

Marqeta stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday, compared with its initial public offering price (IPO) of $27 per share. Its IPO was priced well above its target price range of $20 to $24 per share.

The Oakland, California-based company sold 45.45 million shares in its IPO, raising about $1.2 billion.

Payments companies that facilitate virtual transactions have benefited immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic that has lifted online shopping and spending on food-deliveries. A number of payments startups, such as Flywire FLYW.O and Paymentus PAY.N, have gone public in recent weeks.

Another payments provider, Uruguay's DLocal Ltd DLO.O, saw it shares jump nearly 48% in its U.S. market debut last week.

Majority of Marqeta's revenue comes from interchange fees generated from transactions through its platform. A fraction of such interchange fees, generated per card swipe, goes to the company.

The company had issued more than 320 million cards through its platform as of March 31, 2021 and processed roughly $60 billion in volumes last year.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER FLYW PAY DLO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters