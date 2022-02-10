Payments startup Alma raises 115 mln euros to fund expansion across Western Europe

Publisher
Reuters
Published

French buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Alma said on Thursday it had raised 115 million euros ($131 million) in equity funding as it seeks to speed up its expansion in Western Europe.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - French buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Alma said on Thursday it had raised 115 million euros ($131 million) in equity funding as it seeks to speed up its expansion in Western Europe.

Alma's latest fundraising round also drew 95 million euros in debt financing, bringing the total to 210 million euros.

The platform attracted new investors such as Chinese tech giant Tencent 0700.HK, which joined previous backers such as Eurazeo EURA.PA and French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance.

"We strive to be an efficient and sane alternative to traditional consumer credit," co-founder and CEO Louis Chatriot said in a statement.

Launched three years ago, the startup offers a service that guarantees full payment to the merchant at the time of purchase, while the customer pays over time.

Alma - whose clients include French upmarket department store chains Galeries Lafayette and Printemps - said it would use the funds to grow in new and existing markets.

It plans to expand to the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Ireland, and Austria this year.

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

(Reporting Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More