Payments services firm Dlocal explores potential sale - Bloomberg News

August 14, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Uruguay-based Dlocal DLO.O, a provider of payments services to businesses in emerging markets, is exploring options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 10% in late afternoon trading on the news. The company had a market value of about $3.73 billion, as of Friday's close.

Dlocal is working with a financial adviser and talking with potential buyers, said the report, adding that it has also received takeover interest but no final decision has been made and it could opt to remain independent.

The company declined to respond to a Reuters request to comment on the matter.

