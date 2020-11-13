Payments Provider BitPay Rolls Out Cryptocurrency Payroll Service
Payments provider BitPay has launched a new service enabling businesses to pay employees, contractors, customers and vendors en-masse with cryptocurrency.
- Announced Friday, BitPay Send is a payout service with a focus on international and gig-economy companies looking to pay multiple recipients online simultaneously.
- “Blockchain payment adoption is growing because it offers an easy way to send and receive payments on a global scale,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.
- With the new service, companies don’t need to buy, own or manage cryptocurrency, while the recipients receive payment more efficiently and at a reduced cost, Pair added.
- BitPay Send lets companies perform a variety of payment functions including payroll, customer cash-out requests, contractor payments, reward issuance and settlements with marketplace sellers.
- Recipients need to have a BitPay ID and cryptocurrency wallet in order to receive payment and companies are charged a 1% fee. There are no foreign exchange fees.
- With the launch, BitPay now provides a new alternative to crypto payroll services such as BitWage.
- BitPay launched in 2013 with a focus on enabling businesses to accept payment in bitcoin and has raised $72.5 million to date in investment, according to Crunchbase.
