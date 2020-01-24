Payments processor WEX to acquire eNett and Optal for about $1.7 bln

Fintech company WEX Inc said on Friday it would buy payments services providers eNett and Optal for about $1.7 billion to strengthen its presence in the online travel bookings market, which is expected to grow at about 9% through 2023.
