Payments processor WEX to acquire eNett and Optal for about $1.7 bln

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Fintech company WEX Inc said on Friday it would buy payments services providers eNett and Optal for about $1.7 billion to strengthen its presence in the online travel bookings market, which is expected to grow at about 9% through 2023.

