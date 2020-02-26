US Markets

Payments processor Square posts quarterly profit compared to year-ago loss

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Payments processor Square Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, boosted by growth in its subscription and services business.

The company posted a profit of $390.9 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $28.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2TjJT1P).

Total net revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $932.5 million.

