US Markets
FB

Payments processor Checkout.com to join Facebook's Libra Association

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra.

Adds details of other companies associated with the project

April 28 (Reuters) - Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led FB.O effort to build global digital currency Libra.

"The Libra project holds the promise of increasing financial inclusion for billions of unbanked people", the company said, adding that it was important to regulate the blockchain space to ensure a secure and stable payments infrastructure.

In February, Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said it would join Facebook's Libra Association even as other firms such as Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L, Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and Mastercard Inc MA.N opted to exit the project, which ran into global regulatory troubles.

Facebook, which unveiled plans for Libra in June, said the cryptocurrency would be backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities, and held by a network of custodians.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB SHOP VOD PYPL MA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular