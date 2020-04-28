Payments processor Checkout.com to join Facebook's Libra Association

Adds details of other companies associated with the project

April 28 (Reuters) - Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led FB.O effort to build global digital currency Libra.

"The Libra project holds the promise of increasing financial inclusion for billions of unbanked people", the company said, adding that it was important to regulate the blockchain space to ensure a secure and stable payments infrastructure.

In February, Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said it would join Facebook's Libra Association even as other firms such as Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L, Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and Mastercard Inc MA.N opted to exit the project, which ran into global regulatory troubles.

Facebook, which unveiled plans for Libra in June, said the cryptocurrency would be backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities, and held by a network of custodians.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.)

