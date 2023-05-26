Payments group Klarna's operating loss halves in Q1

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Swedish payments group Klarna Bank reported on Friday a first-quarter operating loss that was smaller than a year earlier and said it was on track to become profitable.

Operating loss at the fast-growing, privately held "buy-now, pay-later" (BNPL) fintech was 1.19 billion crowns ($117.2 million) against a year-earlier 2.54 billion.

"Klarna's operating loss has more than halved from the first quarter 2022, and improved 78% on an adjusted basis, placing Klarna firmly on track to reach profitability on a monthly basis in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

Klarna last year saw business conditions deteriorate as consumer confidence was hit by soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine, prompting it to cut staff and sending its valuation tumbling.

The company, which last made a full-year profit in 2018, in February said it aimed to return to profit by summer.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

