News & Insights

Payments group Klarna's operating loss halves in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 26, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Swedish payments group Klarna Bank reported on Friday a first-quarter operating loss that was smaller than a year earlier and said it was on track to become profitable.

Operating loss at the fast-growing, privately held "buy-now, pay-later" (BNPL) fintech was 1.19 billion crowns ($117.2 million) against a year-earlier 2.54 billion.

"Klarna's operating loss has more than halved from the first quarter 2022, and improved 78% on an adjusted basis, placing Klarna firmly on track to reach profitability on a monthly basis in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

Klarna last year saw business conditions deteriorate as consumer confidence was hit by soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine, prompting it to cut staff and sending its valuation tumbling.

The company, which last made a full-year profit in 2018, in February said it aimed to return to profit by summer.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.