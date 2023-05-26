Payments group Klarna's operating loss halves in Q1

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Swedish payments group Klarna Bank reported on Friday a first-quarter operating loss that was smaller than a year earlier and said it was on track to become profitable this year.

Operating loss at the fast-growing, privately held "buy-now, pay-later" (BNPL) fintech was 1.19 billion crowns ($117.2 million) against a year-earlier 2.54 billion.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

