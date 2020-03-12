Payments group Finablr to probe its financial arrangements

March 12 (Reuters) - Finablr FINF.L said on Thursday it would begin a probe into its financial arrangements and warned that travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus have hampered demand for its foreign exchange and payment services.

The company, which is coming off a ransomware attack late last year that took all its systems offline, said the virus outbreak had restricted the flow of hard cash that the company needs to operate its businesses.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.