Payments group Finablr to probe its financial arrangements

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Finablr said on Thursday it would begin a probe into its financial arrangements and warned that travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus have hampered demand for its foreign exchange and payment services.

March 12 (Reuters) - Finablr FINF.L said on Thursday it would begin a probe into its financial arrangements and warned that travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus have hampered demand for its foreign exchange and payment services.

The company, which is coming off a ransomware attack late last year that took all its systems offline, said the virus outbreak had restricted the flow of hard cash that the company needs to operate its businesses.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More