Payments giant Visa names insider Ryan McInerney as new CEO

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Payments giant Visa Inc V.N on Thursday named insider Ryan McInerney as its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1.

McInerney, who currently serves as the president, replaces Alfred Kelly Jr, who has held the role since 2016, and has been the world's largest payments processor's chairman since 2019.

Following the transition, Kelly will assume the role of executive chairman of the board.

