Payments giant PayPal obtains crypto marketing green light in Britain

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 01, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global payments giant PayPal is registered to offer cryptoassets "activities" in Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority has said on its website.

The crypto market in Britain is awaiting its first set of rules, but in the meantime companies that want to offer cryptoassets must show the FCA that they have sufficient safeguards against cryptoassets being used for laundering money or financing terrorism.

The regulator has also brought in tougher safeguards on marketing cryptoassets, which have snarled rivals like Binance.

PayPal, which first launched crypto buying and selling in 2021, said in August that it was temporarily pausing the ability of UK customers to buy cryptoassets from Oct. 1, and that it expected to restart in early 2024.

PayPal had no immediate comment on the FCA registration.

