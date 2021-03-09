Payments Firm Wirex Launches Multi-Currency Debit Card in UK, Europe

Payments platform Wirex announced Tuesday the launch of its multi-currency Mastercard debit card in the U.K. and the European Economic Area (EEA). The card supports 18 crypto and traditional currencies, Wirex said.

The card includes real-time point-of-sale conversion, interbank and over-the-counter exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, zero monthly fees and free fiat-to-fiat exchanges, the firm said in a press release.

“After reaching 75,000 people on the waitlist for the new card, these new features will help to make crypto more accessible to everyone,” Wirex said.

The firm says it has 3.5 million customers in 130 countries.

Wirex became Mastercard’s first crypto-native principal member in July; it achieved the same principal member status with Visa in December.

“Our work with Wirex is another example of how we are empowering consumers with more choice and peace of mind in the way they shop and pay,” Edoardo Volta, head of fintech at Mastercard U.K. and Ireland, said in a statement.

