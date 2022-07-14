Payments firm Stripe cuts internal valuation by 28% - WSJ

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Payments giant Stripe, last valued at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

July 14 (Reuters) - Payments giant Stripe, last valued at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company told employees in an email that its internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the previous internal valuation, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3RxXPCG)

Stripe declined to comment.

High-flying tech valuations have come under pressure this year as investor sentiment takes a hit from fears of a looming recession and a chill in the equity markets.

Earlier this month, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB - once Europe's most valuable startup - raised funds at a valuation that was more than 80% lower than the $46 billion price-tag it attracted last year.

Listed digital payment giants PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and Block Inc SQ.N have also seen their shares plummet more than 60% each so far this year.

