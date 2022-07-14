US Markets

Payments firm Stripe cuts internal valuation by 28% - WSJ

Manya Saini Reuters
Payments giant Stripe, last valued at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

High-flying tech valuations have come under pressure this year as investor sentiment was dampened by macroeconomic turmoil, fears of a looming recession and a chill in the equity markets.

Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in an email to employees said that the internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the most previous internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3RxXPCG)

Recently, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB, once Europe's most valuable startup, raised funds at a valuation which was over 80% lower than the $46 billion price-tag it attracted last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

