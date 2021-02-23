US Markets
Payments firm Square buys $170 mln worth of bitcoins, reports jump in revenue

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Payments firm Square Inc said on Tuesday it had purchased about 3,318 bitcoins for $170 million. (https://squ.re/3bzMZYU)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Payments firm Square Inc SQ.N said on Tuesday it had purchased about 3,318 bitcoins BTC=BTSP for $170 million. (https://squ.re/3bzMZYU)

Institutional interest in the cryptocurrency has vaulted it towards the mainstream. Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Bank of NY Mellon Corp BK.N are some companies that have backed bitcoin recently.

Square, led by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, said revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $3.16 billion, helped by a jump in online payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

