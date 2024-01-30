News & Insights

US Markets
PYPL

Payments firm PayPal to reduce global workforce by 9% in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2024 — 03:09 pm EST

Written by Hannah Lang and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang and Manya Saini

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Payments firm PayPal Holdings PYPL.O is planning to cut about 2,500 jobs, or 9% of its global workforce, this year, a letter from CEO Alex Chriss, seen by Reuters, showed on Tuesday.

In the letter to staff, newly appointed CEO Chriss said the decision was made to "right-size" the company through both direct cuts and the elimination of open roles throughout the year. The staff that will be affected are expected to be notified by the end of the week.

"We are doing this to right-size our business, allowing us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth," Chriss wrote in the letter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Paypal's shares were last up 0.5% in late afternoon trading.

In November, Chriss said he expects to increase revenue outside of purely transaction-related volume and pledged to turn the fintech firm leaner by reducing its cost base.

Though the announcement had helped rally the stock after third-quarter results, analysts have remained focused on PayPal's margins in recent quarters.

The company's low-margin business products have risen strongly, while growth in its branded products has slowed due to increased pressure from competitors such as Apple AAPL.O.

Investors hope Chriss, who was previously a senior executive at software company Intuit INTU.O, will revive PayPal's stock. It fell nearly 14% last year and missed a broader sector-wide rebound in high-growth technology shares.

Last week, the payments firm announced it was launching new artificial intelligence-driven products as well as a one-click checkout feature.

Meanwhile, rival Block SQ.N, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, also began to cut jobs this week as part of its previously disclosed plans to trim headcount and reduce costs, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
AAPL
INTU
SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.