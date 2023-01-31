US Markets
Payments firm PayPal to lay off 7% of its workforce to cut costs

January 31, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a string of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

"While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," said PayPal's Chief Executive Dan Schulman in a statement.

The move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

Shares of the payments firm were up about 2.4% in afternoon trading.

In November, PayPal had cut its annual revenue growth forecast in anticipation of a broader economic downturn and said it did not expect much growth in its U.S. e-commerce business in the holiday quarter.

