Jan 30 (Reuters) - Payments firm PayPal Holdings PYPL.O will cut about 2,500 jobs this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a letter from CEO Alex Chriss to staff that it reviewed.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

