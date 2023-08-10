News & Insights

World Markets

Payments firm Network International's half-year profit rises 9%

August 10, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Payments firm Network International Holdings NETW.L posted a 9.1% rise in its half-year profit on Thursday, buoyed by steady merchant wins and growth in its outsourced payments services business.

The company, which agreed to be acquired by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO in June, reported a profit for the six months ended June 30 of $34.9 million, up from about $32 million a year earlier.

Profits were, however, slightly offset by higher net interest expense due to rising benchmark rates and a higher effective tax rate on growing profits across Africa, the company added.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.