News & Insights

US Markets
FI

Payments firm Fiserv forecasts strong annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

July 26, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Fiserv FI.N on Wednesday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook above Wall Street expectations as the financial services company reported second-quarter results ahead of estimates.

Americans have so far managed to withstand inflationary pressures that have led to an increase in prices of everything from groceries to energy, and have continued to spend on travel and dining out.

Fiserv's shares rose 2.3% to $133 in premarket trading. The stock has jumped nearly 29% so far this year.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.50 in fiscal 2023, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.38, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Fiserv reported a 9% growth in its acceptance segment and 8% growth in the payments unit for the three months ended June 30. Its fintech arm posted a 2% decline in the second quarter.

"We delivered our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth, as we sustained our momentum in merchant acceptance and expanded our digital payments," CEO Frank Bisignano said.

The world's largest payments processor Visa V.N on Tuesday forecast annual results in line with Wall Street estimates.

On an adjusted basis, Fiserv earned $1.81 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $1.79.

The company's total revenue rose nearly 7% to $4.76 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FI
V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.