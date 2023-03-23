Payments firm Block's Australian shares slump after Hindenburg report

By Navya Mittal

March 24 (Reuters) - Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, plunged 16.3% on Friday after Hindenburg Research alleged that the payments firm overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

Shares of the San Francisco-headquartered company led losses in Australia's benchmark ASX 200 Index .AXJO and hit their lowest since January 2023 at A$91.28. Stock was set for its worst day since May 2022, if losses hold.

Hinderburg's report, which was behind a market rout of more than $100 billion in India's Adani Group earlier this year, said it found that former Block employees estimated 40% to 75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

Investors have been in a "sell first, ask questions later" mode since the U.S. banking crisis "so this seems to be a well-timed attack by Hindenburg which puts Block on the chopping block," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

