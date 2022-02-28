Payments company Klarna's losses grow as expansion continues

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna on Monday reported that losses widened sharply in 2021 as it has "massively accelerated" global expansion with the addition of 10 new markets since the start of 2020.

Operating losses rose to 6.58 billion Swedish crowns ($688.85 million), from 1.63 billion crowns in 2020.

The company, which offers a buy now, pay later service, said the United States continued to be its fastest-growing key market by volume.

"One particular strong and important development is the United States. It is our fastest-growing key market and soon to be our largest market," the company said in a statement.

Net credit losses rose to 4.65 billion crowns from 2.53 billion crowns while gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - grew by 42% to $80 billion.

Investors in Klarna, which has said it plans to go public eventually, include SoftBank 9984.T, Sequoia Capital, NorthZone, Silver Lake, rapper Snoop Dogg, BlackRock BLK.N and Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund.

The company, which rivals Affirm and Afterpay, allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in installments.

