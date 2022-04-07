US Markets

Payments company Bolt to buy Wyre in cryptocurrency push

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Thursday it is buying cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc in a bid to enable digital-currency payments on its platform.

Changes sourcing, adds details

April 7 (Reuters) - Online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Thursday it is buying cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc in a bid to enable digital-currency payments on its platform.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a Wall Street Journal report earlier in the day said it was valued at $1.5 billion. (https://on.wsj.com/3xeWbhE)

San Francisco-based Bolt was last valued at $11 billion after a funding round in January. It provides online retailers and shoppers a checkout service for payments.

The company, which counts apparel retailers Forever 21, Juicy Couture and Lucky Brand among its customers, expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

Founded in 2013, Wyre provides payments infrastructure for cryptocurrencies.

Since last year, the crypto market has seen a surge of investor interest with large venture investors, celebrities and blue-chip companies doubling down on crypto investments.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular