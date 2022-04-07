Payments company Bolt to buy crypto firm Wyre in $1.5 bln deal - WSJ

April 7 (Reuters) - Payments-focused fintech company Bolt Financial Inc is buying crypto-services startup Wyre Payments Inc in a deal valued at $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3xeWbhE)

Bolt and Wyre did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.