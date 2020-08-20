Payments company Adyen's profit up 12% but growth slows

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Adyen NV ADYEN.AS, the Dutch company that handles customer payments for Uber, Facebook, and Netflix, posted an 11.9% jump in core first-half earnings as growth in processing customers' online payments offset falls in leisure industry payments.

A spokesman said the company had gained new customers after the June collapse of German rival Wirecard but said the impact on revenues and earnings was negligible.

Adyen's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 6 months to June 30 was 141 million euros ($167 million), up from 126 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue rose by 27% to 280 million euros, down from 34% growth in the first quarter before the pandemic slowdown began to bite. .

Adyen also processes payments for airlines including KLM AIRF.PA and clothing retailers such as Zalando ZALG.DE, which have been among the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April travel volumes have begun a slow recovery, CEO Pieter van der Does said in a letter to shareholders.

"Simultaneously, the upward trend in online retail volume persisted even though lockdown restrictions eased in some geographies," he added.

Shares in the company are up 100% this year after closing at 1,460 euros on Wednesday.

A company spokesman said Adyen had picked up some customers left without a payments processer after Wirecard's insolvency, mostly in Asia. Generally the payments handled by Wirecard were high-risk, high-margin transaction, while Adyen's focus is on higher-volume transactions.

Adyen also specialises in customers that sell in multiple countries and an array of payment methods. About 80 percent of its sales growth came from existing customers during the first half, the company said.

($1 = 0.8448 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)

