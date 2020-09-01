Payment tech firm Nuvei files for IPO in Canada

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Montreal-based payment technology firm Nuvei Corp said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering with Canadian securities regulators.

Nuvei was valued at $2 billion at the end of last year.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last month that the company is preparing to file for an IPO in the United States also in September.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.