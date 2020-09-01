US Markets

Payment tech firm Nuvei files for IPO in Canada

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Montreal-based payment technology firm Nuvei Corp said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering with Canadian securities regulators.

Nuvei was valued at $2 billion at the end of last year.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last month that the company is preparing to file for an IPO in the United States also in September.

