Payment software unicorn Bill.com files for a $100 million IPO

Bill.com, which provides payment processing software for small and midsize businesses, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Palo Alto, CA-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $121 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BILL. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since June 2019. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.