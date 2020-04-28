Payment service provider Checkout.com to join Facebook's Libra Association

April 28 (Reuters) - Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra.

"The Libra project holds the promise of increasing financial inclusion for billions of unbanked people", the company said in a statement.

