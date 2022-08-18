Payment processor Adyen's shares tumble after earnings miss

AMSTERDAM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Adyen NV ADYEN.AS missed core earnings expectations on Thursday, sending shares 12% lower in the Dutch company that helps to process payments for Netflix, Facebook and Uber.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 31% to 356.3 million euros ($362 million) in the first six months of 2022.

That was in line with company forecasts but missed analyst EBITDA expectations of 384 million, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The shares fell 12% to 1,585 euros, still more than 100 times its 2021 per share earnings, reflecting the company's growth prospects, which it said were undiminished.

The Amsterdam-based company said supply chain disruptions, the outbreak in the war in Ukraine and the subsequent spike in inflation had impacted the business of many of its clients.

"Despite these developments, we are posting a strong set of results today, displaying sustained profitable growth amid a continuation of longer-term trends," CEO Pieter van der Does said in a statement.

Payment volumes processed by the company rose by 60% to 346 billion euros.

Adyen's "take rate", or the percentage that it receives of payments it processed, declined to 17.6 basis points from 20.6 basis points a year earlier. The company said that is according to plan, as it offers customers better terms as volumes increase.

Revenue rose 37% to 608.5 million euros but was below the 617 million expected by analysts.

The company said it sees a "continuation of longer-term trends" favouring its business and repeated a medium-term target of a compounded annual growth rate of around 25%-30%.

($1 = 0.9845 euros)

