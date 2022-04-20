Payment Adjustments Move 3.6 Million Student Loan Borrowers Closer to Forgiveness

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced a series of steps to bring millions of federal student loan borrowers closer to forgiveness. These steps include providing payment adjustments to retroactively credit borrowers with additional payments toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and income-driven repayment (IDR) forgiveness.

The updates aim to address issues of borrowers being steered toward long-term forbearance instead of an IDR plan. Unlike forbearance, which can cause borrowers to rack up interest costs, an IDR plan bases payments on a borrower’s income and promises forgiveness after 20 or 25 years, depending on the plan. An estimated 40,000 borrowers will immediately have their loans discharged through PSLF with the department’s actions, and more than 3.6 million will benefit from additional credits toward IDR forgiveness.

“Student loans were never meant to be a life sentence, but it’s certainly felt that way for borrowers locked out of debt relief they’re eligible for,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, the Department of Education will begin to remedy years of administrative failures that effectively denied the promise of loan forgiveness to certain borrowers enrolled in IDR plans.”

Borrowers in Long-Term Forbearance Will Get Credit Toward Forgiveness

To be eligible for loan forgiveness through Public Service Loan Forgiveness or IDR plans, borrowers must make a minimum number of eligible payments. However, periods of forbearance don’t count toward that minimum.

The Department of Education places guidelines on forbearance, allowing a maximum of 12 months at a time and 36 months total over the life of the loan. But after reviewing the use of long-term forbearance, the department found that it was “remarkably widespread.”

Between July 2009 and March 2020, 13% of all Direct loan borrowers used forbearance for at least 36 cumulative months—suggesting that “loan servicers placed borrowers into forbearance in violation of Department rules.”

In order to address these instances where borrowers were inappropriately directed into forbearance when alternate repayment options (like an IDR plan) would have been more beneficial, the department will perform a one-time payment adjustment. Forbearances of more than 12 consecutive months or more than 36 cumulative months will be counted toward forgiveness under PSLF and IDR plans. The adjustment will be applied automatically to eligible accounts later this year.

This means that borrowers could receive years of additional payment credits and qualify for forgiveness much earlier. Borrowers who had shorter-term forbearances can request a review of their account by submitting a complaint with the Federal Student Aid (FSA) Ombudsman.

Improved Payment Tracking Toward IDR Forgiveness

Federal borrowers who sign up for an IDR plan can have any remaining balance forgiven after 20 or 25 years of repayment, depending on which of the four available plans they choose. But this program has been plagued by inaccurate recordkeeping, as reported by NPR, with some servicers having no way to automatically track qualifying payments. In other instances, eligible monthly payments of $0 weren’t counted.

To address this, FSA will complete a one-time review of qualifying payments for all Direct loans and federally-managed loans made under the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program. Any monthly payment will be counted toward IDR, regardless of what payment plan the borrower was enrolled in. Borrowers with Direct consolidation loans will also be able to include any payments made before consolidation. Lastly, any months spent in deferment before 2013 (except in-school deferments) will count toward IDR forgiveness.

If you’ve made the required number of IDR payments after this revision, you’ll automatically receive loan forgiveness.

Additionally, to fix faulty recordkeeping in the future, FSA will provide new guidance to student loan servicers on how to correctly count IDR payments. Beginning in 2023, the FSA site will also show your IDR payment count after you log into your account.

Bottom Line

Federal borrowers don’t need to take any action to make sure their payments are correctly counted; the Department of Education will begin making these updates immediately. However, borrowers might not see any changes in their accounts until the end of this year.

These steps are just the latest actions taken by the Department of Education to remedy long-standing problems in the federal student loan system. In October of last year, the department conducted a significant overhaul of the PSLF program, which helped an estimated 550,000 borrowers move closer to forgiveness.

Borrowers with disabilities or who were defrauded by their college or university have also received additional help from the Biden administration. Nearly 325,000 borrowers with a total and permanent disability have had their loans forgiven, and borrowers who were misled by their school have had more than $2.6 billion in student loan debt discharged under the borrower defense to repayment rule.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.