Paylocity’s Strong Start in Fiscal Year 2025

Paylocity Holding ( (PCTY) ) has realeased its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Paylocity Holding presented to its investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a prominent provider of cloud-based human resources, payroll, and spend management software solutions, known for its user-friendly interfaces and commitment to enhancing workplace efficiencies. In its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Paylocity reported a 14% increase in both recurring and total revenue compared to the previous year, alongside the strategic acquisition of Airbase, a finance and spend management software company.

The company achieved a total revenue of $363 million and a recurring revenue of $333.1 million for the quarter, both marking a 14% growth year-over-year. The acquisition of Airbase aims to broaden Paylocity’s market reach and product offerings, enhancing their position in financial management solutions. The company reported a GAAP operating income of $64.1 million, up from $41.2 million the previous year, and a significant increase in net income to $49.6 million or $0.88 per share, compared to $34.5 million or $0.61 per share.

Paylocity also demonstrated strong cash flow performance with operating cash flow reaching $91.5 million, a substantial improvement from $62.1 million in the previous year. The company closed the quarter with $778.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting the proceeds from its credit facility to fund the Airbase acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $129 million, up from $104.9 million, showcasing Paylocity’s enhanced profitability and financial health.

Looking ahead, Paylocity anticipates continued growth with projected total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 expected to reach between $364 million and $369 million, representing an approximate growth of 12% from the previous year. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, focusing on expanding its market presence and enhancing its comprehensive software solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.