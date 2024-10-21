Jefferies upgraded Paylocity (PCTY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $200, up from $145. The firm notes that with the company’s expectations having been reset for FY25, Jefferies sees a path for organic outperformance. Paylocity’s recently closed Airbase acquisition also provides short- and long-term benefits, Jefferies notes, adding that for FY25, it provides a 1-2 point tailwind to growth.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PCTY:
- Paylocity upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
- Paylocity debuts AI Assistant to simplify, accelerate HR processes
- Paylocity price target raised to $175 from $155 at Mizuho
- Paylocity price target raised to $174 from $156 at Barclays
- Jeffrey Diehl to Exit Paylocity Board After 16 Years
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.