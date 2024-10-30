Paylocity reports Q1 EPS 88c, may not compare to consensus $1.41

Reports Q1 revenue $363.0M, consensus $356.42M. “Fiscal 2025 is off to a strong start, with recurring & other revenue and total revenue growth of 14% in the first quarter, combined with a significant year-over-year increase in profitability, as our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. Earlier this month we expanded our total addressable market beyond HCM and further into the Office of the CFO with the completion of the acquisition of Airbase, a modern finance and spend management software solution that will allow companies to manage all payroll and non-payroll spend through a single pane of glass, allowing for real-time visibility, faster financial close, improved planning, and stronger financial controls. Additionally, we recently announced the upcoming release of our Headcount Planning solution, which enables businesses to proactively map headcount needs across the organization, manage workflows and approvals from initial forecasting through opening new roles, while offering comprehensive reporting to stay ahead of ever-changing talent needs as employees join, move, or leave an organization,” said Toby Williams, CEO of Paylocity (PCTY).

