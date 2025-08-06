Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.04%. The bottom line increased 5.4% year over year.



Paylocity’s revenues rose 12% year over year to $400.7 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.10%.



Top-line growth can be attributed to a 13.9% increase in Recurring and other revenues (92.3% of the total revenues) to $369.9 million. However, Interest income on funds held for clients (7.7% of total revenues) declined 5.2% year over year to $30.9 million.

Quarterly Details of PCTY

Paylocity’s adjusted gross profit was $296.7 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago period. The adjusted gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 74.1%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paylocity Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

The non-GAAP operating income rose 9.7% year over year to $105.6 million. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 60 bps to 26.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 8.8% from the year-ago quarter to $130.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is down 100 bps to 32.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of June 30, 2025, Paylocity’s cash and cash equivalents were $398.1 million compared with $477.8 million as of March 31, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $162.5 million as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 due to borrowings under a credit facility to fund the acquisition of Airbase on Oct. 1, 2024, which reflects approximately $162.5 million repaid on the outstanding balance during the second half of fiscal year 2025.



As of June 30, 2025, cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2025 was $418.2 million compared to cash flow from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, which was $331.7 million as of March 31, 2025.



Non-GAAP free cash flow was $342.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $278.5 million as of March 31, 2025.

PCTY Initiates Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects total revenues of $397.5-$402.5 million, indicating 10% growth from the year-ago period’s actual. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $131-$135 million.



For fiscal 2026, Paylocity projects total revenues between $1.707 billion and $1.722 billion, implying 8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $608.5 million and $618.5 million.

PCTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Paylocity carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Vipshop VIPS, Microchip Technology MCHP and Netlist, Inc. NLST are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Vipshop sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Microchip Technology and Netlist carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vipshop shares have appreciated 14% year to date. VIPS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.



Microchip Technology shares have gained 16.9% year to date. MCHP is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 7.



Netlist shares have declined 16.3% year to date. NLST is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netlist, Inc. (NLST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.