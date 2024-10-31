News & Insights

Stocks

Paylocity price target raised to $220 from $200 at Needham

October 31, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Paylocity (PCTY) to $220 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported better than expected Q1 financial results as sales/demand commentary seemed notably better and more predictable than recent quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Paylocity business has returned to its traditional predictability with a more consistent beat and raise cadence even in a difficult sales macro, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.