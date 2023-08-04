Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY ended fiscal 2023 on a strong note by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly revenues and earnings marked a significant year-over-year improvement as well.

Paylocity reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The bottom line improved a whopping 65% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 80 cents per share, mainly driven by higher revenues and an increase in the gross and operating margins.

Paylocity’s revenues increased 35% year over year to $308.5 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301.4 million. The robust increase in the top line was mainly driven by better sales execution and sustained investments in technological upgrades and product innovation.

The top-line growth can be attributed to a 24% increase in Recurring revenues (91% of the total revenues), which totaled $282 million. Moreover, the Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients (9% of total revenues) increased to $26.4 million from approximately $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Our revenue estimates for Recurring and Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients were pegged at $276.8 million and $23 million, respectively.

Quarterly Details

Paylocity’s adjusted gross profit was $226.3 million, up 38.9% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) year over year to 73.4%.

The non-GAAP operating income increased to $84 million from the $48.4 million reported in the year-ago period. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 610 bps to 27.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.4% from the year-ago quarter to $100.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.6% expanded 670 bps.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Paylocity exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $288.8 million compared with the previous quarter’s $233.7 million. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt (long-term operating lease liabilities plus other long-term liabilities) of $66.2 million.

During fiscal 2023, Paylocity generated operating cash flow of $282.7 million and free cash flow of $215.8 million.

First-Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, PCTY expects revenues in the band of $314.1-$318.1 million, indicating approximately 25% growth from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $89.5-$92.5 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues between $1.405 and $1.410 billion, representing approximately 20% growth over fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the band of $464-$468 million.

