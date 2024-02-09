Paylocity (PCTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.49 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.14%. The bottom line improved 1.8%, driven by higher revenues and an increase in the gross and operating margins.



Paylocity’s revenues increased 20% year over year to $326.4 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.62%. The robust increase in the top line was mainly driven by a continued focus on scaling operational costs while maintaining industry-leading service levels.



The top-line growth can be attributed to a 16.4% increase in Recurring revenues (91.4% of the total revenues), which totaled $298.4 million. Moreover, the Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients (8.6% of total revenues) increased 68.6% year over year to $27.9 million.

Quarterly Details

Paylocity’s adjusted gross profit was $237.1 million, up 20% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 72.7%.



The non-GAAP operating income increased 42.5% year over year to $92.7 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 460 bps to 28.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped 45.6% from the year-ago quarter to $112.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.5% expanded 620 bps.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Paylocity exited the fiscal second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $366.9 million compared with the previous quarter’s $305 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, Paylocity had no long-term debt and it had not drawn on its credit facility.



During second-quarter fiscal 2024, Paylocity generated an operating cash flow of $78.7 million and a free cash flow of $52.3 million.

Third-Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, PCTY expects revenues in the band of $395-$399 million, indicating approximately 17% growth from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $153.5-$156.5 million.



For fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues between $1.384 billion and $1.389 billion, representing approximately 18% growth over fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the band of $474-$478 million.

