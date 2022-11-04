Paylocity (PCTY) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Paylocity PCTY kick-started fiscal 2023 on a strong note by reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 98 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line improved 66% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 59 cents per share.

Paylocity’s revenues increased 39% year over year to $253.3 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.9 million. The top-line growth can be attributed to a 36% increase in recurring revenues (97% of total revenues), which totaled $245.4 million.

Moreover, the interest income on funds held for clients increased to $7.9 million from $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Details

Paylocity’s adjusted gross profit was $182.7 million, up 42.6% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 72.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.4% from the year-ago quarter to $66.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3% expanded 90 bps.

The non-GAAP operating income increased to $55.1 million from the $36.2 million reported in the year-ago period. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 190 bps to 21.8%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Paylocity exited the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $65.5 million compared with the previous quarter’s $139.8 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had long-term debt (long-term operating lease liabilities plus other long-term liabilities) of $72.8 million.

In the first quarter, Paylocity generated $16.4 million in cash through operating activities.

FY23 Guidance

Buoyed by the stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance, Paylocity raised its guidance for fiscal 2023. The company now projects revenues between $1.122 and $1.127 billion in fiscal 2023, up from the earlier guidance range of $1.087-$1.092 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the band of $336-$340 million instead of the previously guided range of $314.5-$318.5 million.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Paylocity expects revenues in the band of $257-$261 million, indicating approximately 32% growth from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $63.5-$66.5 million.

