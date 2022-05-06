Paylocity (PAYC) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q3

Paylocity PAYC reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.22 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The bottom line improved 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 88 cents per share.

Paylocity’s revenues increased 32% year over year to $246 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.6 million. The top-line growth can be attributed to a 32% increase in recurring revenues (99.6% of total revenues), which totaled $245 million. However, interest income on funds held for clients declined 10.5% to $1 million.

Quarterly Details

Paylocity’s adjusted gross profit was $179.8 million, up 31.5% year over year. Adjusted gross margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 73.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% from the year-ago quarter to $85.7 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8% contracted 120 bps.

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $75.5 million from $57 million reported in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 10 bps to 30.7%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Paylocity exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $96.5 million compared with the previous quarter’s $84.1 million. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had no long-term debt.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company generated $78.5 million of cash through operating activities. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, Paylocity generated $105.4 million of cash through operating activities.

Outlook Update

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Paylocity expects revenues of $215.5-$219.5 million, indicating approximately 30% growth from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $49.5-$52.5 million.

The company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance. It is now expecting revenues of $839.2-$843.2 million, suggesting approximately 32% growth from fiscal 2021, compared with the prior estimate of $829-$834 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the band of $228-$231 million compared with the prior estimate of $220-$224 million for fiscal 2022.

Paylocity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PAYC have climbed 10.4% in the past year.



