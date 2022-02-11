Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) delivers shareholders massive 42% CAGR over 5 years, surging 8.0% in the last week alone

While Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 487% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Paylocity Holding became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Paylocity Holding share price has gained 154% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 17% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 36% over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PCTY Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We know that Paylocity Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Paylocity Holding's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 4.5%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 42% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Paylocity Holding a stock worth watching. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Paylocity Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

