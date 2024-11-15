Paylocity Holding Director Trades $7.67M In Company Stock

Jeffrey T Diehl, Director at Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), executed a substantial insider sell on November 14, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Diehl's decision to sell 36,133 shares of Paylocity Holding was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $7,674,132.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Paylocity Holding shares down by 0.3%, trading at $204.89.

All You Need to Know About Paylocity Holding

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10-5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software as well as workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Paylocity Holding

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Paylocity Holding's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 68.05%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Paylocity Holding's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.62.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Paylocity Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 61.16, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.65 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.77, Paylocity Holding demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Paylocity Holding's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.