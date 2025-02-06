Paylocity Holding Corporation Reports 16% Increase in Total Revenue for Q2 2025, Achieves $377 Million

Paylocity reports Q2 2025 revenues of $377 million, with 16% growth year-over-year, driven by strong sales performance.

Paylocity Holding Corporation announced its financial results for Q2 of its fiscal year 2025, reporting total revenue of $377 million, marking a 16% increase year-over-year, with recurring and other revenue at $347.7 million, up 17%. The company attributed this growth to strong sales performance, product differentiation, and a stable macroeconomic environment. Paylocity's net income for the quarter was $37.5 million, or $0.66 per share. The company also noted a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA, which rose to $126.2 million. For the fiscal year 2025, Paylocity expects continued revenue growth, forecasting recurring and other revenue to be between $1.445 billion and $1.455 billion. The company emphasized its ongoing investments in research and development to enhance its product offerings and client services.

Q2 2025 Total Revenue reached $377.0 million, marking a 16% year-over-year growth.

Recurring & Other Revenue increased to $347.7 million, up 17% year-over-year, demonstrating solid sales and operational execution.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $126.2 million in Q2 2025, compared to $112.6 million in Q2 2024, indicating improved profitability.

The company provided positive guidance for future quarters, expecting continued revenue growth of approximately 10-12% for Q3 and fiscal year 2025.

Net income decreased to $37.5 million, down from $38.1 million year-over-year, despite increased revenue.

Operating income declined to $46.6 million compared to $49.7 million in the previous year, indicating potential operational challenges.

Concerns about the company’s ability to attract and retain clients in a competitive market, as noted in the risk factors section, may impact future growth.

What were Paylocity's Q2 2025 total revenue figures?

Paylocity reported total revenue of $377.0 million for Q2 2025, up 16% year-over-year.

How much did recurring revenue grow in Q2 2025?

Recurring and other revenue grew by 17%, totaling $347.7 million in Q2 2025.

What is the projected revenue for Paylocity in fiscal year 2025?

Paylocity expects total revenue for fiscal year 2025 to be between $1.558 billion and $1.568 billion.

What are the Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q3 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 is anticipated to be in the range of $171.0 million to $175.0 million.

How did Paylocity's net income for Q2 2025 compare to Q2 2024?

Paylocity's net income for Q2 2025 was $37.5 million, compared to $38.1 million in Q2 2024.

$PCTY Insider Trading Activity

$PCTY insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 744 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 744 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 557 sales selling 494,569 shares for an estimated $102,591,342 .

. STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 167 sales selling 431,326 shares for an estimated $87,414,308 .

. TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,190,553 .

. RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $635,680 .

. RACHIT LOHANI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,092 shares for an estimated $399,742 .

. RONALD V WATERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,488 shares for an estimated $282,952 .

. BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 709 shares for an estimated $152,151

JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) sold 949 shares for an estimated $143,669

NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 859 shares for an estimated $141,424 .

. ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 257 shares for an estimated $49,758.

$PCTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $PCTY stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Q2 2025 Recurring & Other Revenue of $347.7 million, up





17% year-over-year











Q2 2025 Total Revenue of $377.0 million, up 16% year-over-year









SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2024.





“The momentum we saw in Q1 continued into the second quarter of fiscal 25, resulting in very strong results, solid selling season performance, and increased revenue and profitability guidance for fiscal 25. Second quarter recurring & other revenue growth was 17%, primarily driven by strong sales and operational execution, continued product differentiation, and a stable macroeconomic environment. Our sustained investment in R&D continues to drive differentiation and expanded average revenue per client, with the recent launch of Benefits Decision Support and Headcount Planning increasing our max PEPY to $600, achieving the target we set in August 2023. I would also like to thank all of our Paylocity teams as they support our clients through our busiest time of year,” said Toby Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.









Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights











Revenue:









Total revenue was $377.0 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Recurring & other revenue was $347.7 million, an increase of 17% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.









Operating Income:









GAAP operating income was $46.6 million and non-GAAP operating income was $101.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to GAAP operating income of $49.7 million and non-GAAP operating income of $92.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.













Net Income:









GAAP net income was $37.5 million or $0.66 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding compared to $38.1 million or $0.67 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 based on 56.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.













Adjusted EBITDA:









Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $126.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $112.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $96.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 as compared to $84.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.









Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:









Cash and cash equivalents totaled $482.4 million as of December 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $325.0 million as of December 31, 2024, representing borrowings under our credit facility to fund the acquisition of Airbase on October 1, 2024.



Cash flow from operations for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $145.7 million compared to $137.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2024.











A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information regarding these measures can be found below under the headings “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures.”









Business Outlook









Based on information available as of February 6, 2025, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 as indicated below.







Third Quarter 2025:









Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $410.0 million to $415.0 million, which represents approximately 12% growth over fiscal year 2024 third quarter recurring and other revenue.



Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $439.0 million to $444.0 million, which represents approximately 10% growth over fiscal year 2024 third quarter total revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $171.0 million to $175.0 million.



Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $142.0 million to $146.0 million.









Fiscal Year 2025:









Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.455 billion, which represents approximately 13% growth over fiscal year 2024 recurring and other revenue.



Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.558 billion to $1.568 billion, which represents approximately 11% growth over fiscal year 2024 total revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $542.0 million to $550.0 million.



Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $429.0 million to $437.0 million.







We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth above to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.









Conference Call Details









Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with detailed financial information can be accessed through



https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations



where dial in details are provided. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at



https://investors.paylocity.com/



.









About Paylocity









Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit



www.paylocity.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures when reporting and discussing its financial results, including the financial measures in this release that are designated as being “non-GAAP.” Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in the accompanying tables to this release, as well as the definitions of those non-GAAP measures following such tables.







Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, future financial position and performance, anticipated results of operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance, and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals and are expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Paylocity’s control, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include, but are not limited to, the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and increases in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to acquisitions and investments in other businesses and technologies; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property and its use of open source software in its products; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results that are identified in Paylocity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 2, 2024, as well as any revisions or supplements to the information in subsequent reports filed or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and unless legally required, Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION









Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except per share data)

























June 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





401,811













$





482,364













Accounts receivable, net









32,997

















43,471













Deferred contract costs









97,859

















106,891













Prepaid expenses and other









39,765

















62,823













Total current assets before funds held for clients









572,432

















695,549













Funds held for clients









2,952,060

















3,541,707













Total current assets









3,524,492

















4,237,256













Capitalized internal-use software, net









116,412

















124,352













Property and equipment, net









60,640

















55,905













Operating lease right-of-use assets









33,792

















37,258













Intangible assets, net









28,291

















103,566













Goodwill









108,937

















342,949













Long-term deferred contract costs









348,003

















366,180













Long‑term prepaid expenses and other









7,077

















6,699













Deferred income tax assets









17,816

















19,609













Total assets





$





4,245,460













$





5,293,774



































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





8,638













$





5,464













Accrued expenses









158,311

















162,005













Total current liabilities before client fund obligations









166,949

















167,469













Client fund obligations









2,950,411

















3,538,149













Total current liabilities









3,117,360

















3,705,618













Long-term debt









—

















325,000













Long-term operating lease liabilities









46,814

















49,048













Other long-term liabilities









6,398

















6,318













Deferred income tax liabilities









41,824

















35,650













Total liabilities





$





3,212,396













$





4,121,634













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024





$





—













$





—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024; 55,514 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 55,884 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024









56

















56













Additional paid-in capital









360,488

















411,373













Retained earnings









673,456

















760,494













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(936





)













217













Total stockholders' equity





$





1,033,064













$





1,172,140













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,245,460













$





5,293,774



























PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024















Revenues:





































Recurring and other revenue





$





298,416













$





347,714













$





590,101













$





680,819













Interest income on funds held for clients









27,945

















29,266

















53,846

















59,117













Total revenues









326,361

















376,980

















643,947

















739,936













Cost of revenues









107,399

















124,545

















208,866

















239,505













Gross profit









218,962

















252,435

















435,081

















500,431













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing









79,777

















93,133

















160,180

















181,564













Research and development









46,139

















56,155

















90,744

















103,415













General and administrative









43,340

















56,524

















93,262

















104,685













Total operating expenses









169,256

















205,812

















344,186

















389,664













Operating income









49,706

















46,623

















90,895

















110,767













Other income









3,800

















193

















7,025

















4,935













Income before income taxes









53,506

















46,816

















97,920

















115,702













Income tax expense









15,390

















9,351

















25,287

















28,664













Net income





$





38,116













$





37,465













$





72,633













$





87,038













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









4,929

















(5,658





)













5,049

















1,153













Comprehensive income





$





43,045













$





31,807













$





77,682













$





88,191

















































Net income per share:





































Basic





$





0.68













$





0.67













$





1.29













$





1.56













Diluted





$





0.67













$





0.66













$





1.28













$





1.54

















































Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:





































Basic









56,244

















55,826

















56,140

















55,733













Diluted









56,855

















56,740

















56,906

















56,536





















Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31 are included in the above line items:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024















Cost of revenues





$





5,639













$





6,007













$





11,241













$





10,930













Sales and marketing









10,156

















10,663

















20,027

















20,415













Research and development









11,565

















11,861

















22,435

















22,172













General and administrative









16,502

















16,379

















32,135

















27,053













Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises





$





43,862













$





44,910













$





85,838













$





80,570



























PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)

























Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income





$





72,633













$





87,038













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation expense









82,213

















77,206













Depreciation and amortization expense









35,501

















47,212













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









15,225

















(126





)









Provision for credit losses









463

















617













Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities









(2,683





)













(1,277





)









Other









(3,870





)













577













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(7,052





)













(4,144





)









Deferred contract costs









(30,743





)













(25,861





)









Prepaid expenses and other









(11,328





)













(20,266





)









Accounts payable









1,131

















(4,327





)









Accrued expenses and other









(14,278





)













(10,993





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









137,212

















145,656













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of available-for-sale securities









(164,815





)













(66,122





)









Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities









150,851

















80,018













Capitalized internal-use software costs









(29,483





)













(29,597





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(6,142





)













(5,313





)









Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and funds held for clients acquired









(12,015





)













(278,001





)









Other investing activities









(583





)













(1,951





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(62,187





)













(300,966





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net change in client fund obligations









642,416

















545,384













Borrowings under credit facility









—

















325,000













Repurchases of common shares









—

















(8,395





)









Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









9,534

















10,561













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(35,390





)













(37,005





)









Other financing activities









13,356

















(20





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









629,916

















835,525













Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents









704,941

















680,215













Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period









2,421,312

















2,845,669













Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period





$





3,126,253













$





3,525,884













Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities





















Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, accrued but not paid





$





3,422













$





471













Liabilities assumed for acquisitions





$





382













$





55,730













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





















Cash paid for interest





$





247













$





5,179













Cash paid for income taxes





$





25,561













$





45,968













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





366,904













$





482,364













Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents









2,759,349

















3,043,520













Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents





$





3,126,253













$





3,525,884



























Paylocity Holding Corporation









Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures









(In thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:







































Gross profit





$





218,962













$





252,435













$





435,081













$





500,431













Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs









10,676

















14,833

















20,211

















28,610













Amortization of certain acquired intangibles









1,853

















4,749

















3,707

















6,813













Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









5,639

















6,007

















11,241

















10,930













Other items (1)









—

















218

















—

















140













Adjusted gross profit





$





237,130













$





278,242













$





470,240













$





546,924































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income:







































Operating income





$





49,706













$





46,623













$





90,895













$





110,767













Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









43,862

















44,910

















85,838

















80,570













Amortization of acquired intangibles









2,525

















5,678

















5,061

















8,225













Other items (2)









(3,328





)













3,934

















(2,143





)













6,462













Non-GAAP Operating income





$





92,765













$





101,145













$





179,651













$





206,024































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income:







































Net income





$





38,116













$





37,465













$





72,633













$





87,038













Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









43,862

















44,910

















85,838

















80,570













Amortization of acquired intangibles









2,525

















5,678

















5,061

















8,225













Other items (2)









(3,328





)













3,934

















(2,143





)













6,462













Income tax effect on adjustments (3)









3,294

















(5,976





)













2,464

















(2,668





)









Non-GAAP Net income





$





84,469













$





86,011













$





163,853













$





179,627































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share:







































Non-GAAP Net income





$





84,469













$





86,011













$





163,853













$





179,627













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares









56,855

















56,740

















56,906

















56,536













Non-GAAP Net income per share





$





1.49













$





1.52













$





2.88













$





3.18































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients







































Net income





$





38,116













$





37,465













$





72,633













$





87,038













Interest expense









189

















4,846

















379

















5,246













Income tax expense









15,390

















9,351

















25,287

















28,664













Depreciation and amortization expense









18,380

















25,660

















35,501

















47,212













EBITDA









72,075

















77,322

















133,800

















168,160













Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









43,862

















44,910

















85,838

















80,570













Other items (2)









(3,328





)













3,934

















(2,143





)













6,462













Adjusted EBITDA





$





112,609













$





126,166













$





217,495













$





255,192













Interest income on funds held for clients









(27,945





)













(29,266





)













(53,846





)













(59,117





)









Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients





$





84,664













$





96,900













$





163,649













$





196,075































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing:







































Sales and marketing





$





79,777













$





93,133













$





160,180













$





181,564













Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









10,156

















10,663

















20,027

















20,415













Less: Other items (1)









—

















520

















—

















629













Non-GAAP sales and marketing





$





69,621













$





81,950













$





140,153













$





160,520































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development:







































Research and development





$





46,139













$





56,155













$





90,744













$





103,415













Add: Capitalized internal-use software costs









15,290

















14,387

















29,483

















29,597













Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









11,565

















11,861

















22,435

















22,172













Less: Other items (4)









138

















890

















360

















1,011













Non-GAAP total research and development





$





49,726













$





57,791













$





97,432













$





109,829































Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative:







































General and administrative





$





43,340













$





56,524













$





93,262













$





104,685













Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises









16,502

















16,379

















32,135

















27,053













Less: Amortization of certain acquired intangibles









672

















929

















1,354

















1,412













Less: Other items (5)









(3,466





)













2,306

















(2,503





)













4,682













Non-GAAP general and administrative





$





29,632













$





36,910













$





62,276













$





71,538































Six Months Ended









December 31,





















2023





















2024

















Reconciliation of Free cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients:























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





137,212













$





145,656













Capitalized internal-use software costs









(29,483





)













(29,597





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(6,142





)













(5,313





)









Free cash flow





$





101,587













$





110,746













Cash paid for other items (6)









2,017

















5,073













Adjusted free cash flow





$





103,604













$





115,819













Less: Interest income on funds held for clients









(53,846





)













(59,117





)









Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients





$





49,758













$





56,702













(1) Represents acquisition-related costs and severance cost adjustments related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.





(2) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.





(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.





(4) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs.





(5) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.





(6) Represents cash paid for acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated.







Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures









Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin







Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.





Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA and is further adjusted to eliminate interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients margin is Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients divided by recurring and other revenue.







Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin







Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.





Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues.







Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Income Per Share







Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.





Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release, including the income tax effect on these items.







Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Margin, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development Margin, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Margin







Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues.





Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues.





Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative expense by total revenues.







Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients Margin







Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.





Adjusted free cash flow is defined in the same manner as free cash flow plus cash paid for other items as described above in this release. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.





Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as adjusted free cash flow but also excludes interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.



