Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) insiders probably sold US$74m stock despite low prices because they anticipated some weakness

Despite the fact that Paylocity Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:PCTY) value has dropped 8.8% in the last week insiders who sold US$74m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$182 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Paylocity Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Chairman, Steven Sarowitz, for US$72m worth of shares, at about US$181 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$266). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 3.0% of Steven Sarowitz's stake.

Paylocity Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PCTY Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Insiders at Paylocity Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Paylocity Holding. In total, insiders dumped US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Paylocity Holding insiders own about US$3.9b worth of shares (which is 27% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Paylocity Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Paylocity Holding shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Paylocity Holding makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Paylocity Holding has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



